2017 Honda Civic
LX ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
2017 Honda Civic
LX ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RK064608A
- Mileage 127,388 KM
?? 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback: Elevate Your Drive
Introducing the sleek and sporty 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback where style meets performance! This compact hatchback is the epitome of modern design and cutting-edge technology, offering an exhilarating driving experience that's second to none.
Efficient Performance: The 2017 Civic LX is powered by a fuel-efficient yet zippy engine, delivering a perfect balance of power and fuel economy. Enjoy the thrill of the open road without compromising on efficiency.
Dynamic Design: With its bold and dynamic exterior, the Civic LX Hatchback is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The aerodynamic profile not only enhances the car's visual appeal but also contributes to its impressive fuel efficiency.
Spacious Interior: Step inside to discover a roomy and well-appointed interior. The Civic LX Hatchback provides ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it the ideal choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
Smart Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the advanced infotainment system. Featuring a user-friendly touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, the Civic LX ensures that you're always in control and entertained.
Safety First: Honda prioritizes your safety, and the Civic LX Hatchback is no exception. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, including advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera, this car gives you peace of mind on every journey.
?? Reliability: Honda is renowned for building reliable and durable vehicles, and the Civic LX Hatchback is no exception. It's a car you can trust for years to come.
?? Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy the benefits of an eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicle without sacrificing performance or style.
?? Versatility: Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the Civic LX Hatchback adapts to your lifestyle with ease.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit your nearest dealership today and elevate your driving experience!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
