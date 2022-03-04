Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

102,409 KM

Details

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

2017 Honda CR-V

LX Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

102,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619896
  • Stock #: BA2294
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H36HH002294

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA2294
  • Mileage 102,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry Local 2017 Honda CR-V LX! Options/Features: - Parking Sensors - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Adaptive Cruise Control - Rear View Camera - Remote Start - Touch Screen - 17 Aluminum Wheels - Remote Keyless Entry + much more! With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 102,409 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, aluminum wheels, 60/40 split folding back seats, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, pushbutton start, remote start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more! To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

