2017 Hyundai Accent
SE SUNROOF & ALLOY WHEELS
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9918
- Mileage 69,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Overview:
- Make & Model: 2017 Hyundai Accent SE?
- Body Style: 4-door sedan?
- Transmission: 4-speed automatic?
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive?
- Engine: 1.6L inline-4 gasoline?
- Exterior Color: Sleek Silver?
- Interior: Comfortable cloth seating?
Key Features:
- Air Conditioning: Ensures a comfortable cabin environment.?
- Power Windows & Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.?
- Cruise Control: For relaxed highway driving.?
- AM/FM/CD Audio System: Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.?
Performance & Efficiency:
The 1.6L engine delivers a harmonious balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city commutes and longer journeys.?
Safety Highlights:
- Front and Side Airbags: Comprehensive protection for all occupants.?
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Enhanced control during sudden stops.?
- Stability and Traction Control: Maintains vehicle stability across various driving conditions.?
Ownership History:
This Accent has been meticulously maintained, reflecting its commitment to reliability and longevity.?
Why Choose This Accent SE?
The 2017 Hyundai Accent SE stands out for its dependable performance, modern amenities, and exceptional value. It's a testament to Hyundai's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.?
For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us. Experience firsthand why the Hyundai Accent remains a popular choice among compact sedans.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer's Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
