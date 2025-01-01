Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Vehicle Overview:</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Make & Model:</strong> 2017 Hyundai Accent SE?</li> <li><strong>Body Style:</strong> 4-door sedan?</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 4-speed automatic?</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-wheel drive?</li> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.6L inline-4 gasoline?</li> <li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Sleek Silver?</li> <li><strong>Interior:</strong> Comfortable cloth seating?</li> </ul> <p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Ensures a comfortable cabin environment.?</li> <li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.?</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> For relaxed highway driving.?</li> <li><strong>AM/FM/CD Audio System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.?</li> </ul> <p><strong>Performance & Efficiency:</strong></p> <p>The 1.6L engine delivers a harmonious balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city commutes and longer journeys.?</p> <p><strong>Safety Highlights:</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Front and Side Airbags:</strong> Comprehensive protection for all occupants.?</li> <li><strong>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS):</strong> Enhanced control during sudden stops.?</li> <li><strong>Stability and Traction Control:</strong> Maintains vehicle stability across various driving conditions.?</li> </ul> <p><strong>Ownership History:</strong></p> <p>This Accent has been meticulously maintained, reflecting its commitment to reliability and longevity.?</p> <p><strong>Why Choose This Accent SE?</strong></p> <p>The 2017 Hyundai Accent SE stands out for its dependable performance, modern amenities, and exceptional value. It's a testament to Hyundai's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.?</p> <p>For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us. Experience firsthand why the Hyundai Accent remains a popular choice among compact sedans.</p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p> <p>All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

69,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE SUNROOF & ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
12286362

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE SUNROOF & ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE2HU183035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9918
  • Mileage 69,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Overview:



  • Make & Model: 2017 Hyundai Accent SE?
  • Body Style: 4-door sedan?
  • Transmission: 4-speed automatic?
  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive?
  • Engine: 1.6L inline-4 gasoline?
  • Exterior Color: Sleek Silver?
  • Interior: Comfortable cloth seating?


Key Features:



  • Air Conditioning: Ensures a comfortable cabin environment.?
  • Power Windows & Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.?
  • Cruise Control: For relaxed highway driving.?
  • AM/FM/CD Audio System: Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.?


Performance & Efficiency:



The 1.6L engine delivers a harmonious balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city commutes and longer journeys.?



Safety Highlights:



  • Front and Side Airbags: Comprehensive protection for all occupants.?
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Enhanced control during sudden stops.?
  • Stability and Traction Control: Maintains vehicle stability across various driving conditions.?


Ownership History:



This Accent has been meticulously maintained, reflecting its commitment to reliability and longevity.?



Why Choose This Accent SE?



The 2017 Hyundai Accent SE stands out for its dependable performance, modern amenities, and exceptional value. It's a testament to Hyundai's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.?



For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us. Experience firsthand why the Hyundai Accent remains a popular choice among compact sedans.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 114,247 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia ti NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia ti NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER 22,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION 175,255 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent