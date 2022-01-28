2017 Hyundai Accent ...

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8189301

8189301 Stock #: NT052787AA

NT052787AA VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU320402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,732 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Front fog lights Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System SiriusXM Cargo: trunk

