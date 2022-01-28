$14,998+ tax & licensing
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2017 Hyundai Accent
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE Auto - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $101 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
108,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189301
- Stock #: NT052787AA
- VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU320402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,732 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $15448 - Our Price is just $14998!
No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 108,732 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is SE Auto. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power door locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $18378 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
SiriusXM
Cargo: trunk
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1