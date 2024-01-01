$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and efficiency with the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. This meticulously crafted sedan offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced features, and a sleek design that stands out on the road.
Key features include a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering smooth and responsive power, a 6-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving, and impressive fuel economy, making every drive more economical.
The interior boasts a spacious cabin with high-quality materials and an ergonomic design, front heated seats for added comfort during colder months, and a premium sound system to enjoy your favorite tunes.
Advanced technology includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and a backup camera to enhance your parking and reversing experience.
Safety is a priority with advanced features such as ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring for additional safety, and lane departure warning to keep you on track.
The exterior is elegantly designed with an aerodynamic shape, modern and stylish look, eye-catching alloy wheels, and bright LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility and style.
Experience the reliability, style, and innovation of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. Whether you're commuting daily or embarking on a weekend getaway, this sedan offers everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. Visit us today for a test drive and see why the Elantra GLS is the perfect choice for you.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
