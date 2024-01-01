Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, SXM RADIO <p> Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and efficiency with the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. This meticulously crafted sedan offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced features, and a sleek design that stands out on the road. <P> Key features include a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering smooth and responsive power, a 6-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving, and impressive fuel economy, making every drive more economical. <P> The interior boasts a spacious cabin with high-quality materials and an ergonomic design, front heated seats for added comfort during colder months, and a premium sound system to enjoy your favorite tunes. <p> Advanced technology includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and a backup camera to enhance your parking and reversing experience. <p> Safety is a priority with advanced features such as ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring for additional safety, and lane departure warning to keep you on track. <p> The exterior is elegantly designed with an aerodynamic shape, modern and stylish look, eye-catching alloy wheels, and bright LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility and style. <p> Experience the reliability, style, and innovation of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. Whether youre commuting daily or embarking on a weekend getaway, this sedan offers everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. Visit us today for a test drive and see why the Elantra GLS is the perfect choice for you. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

88,098 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11505285
  2. 11505285
  3. 11505285
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7HU270232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,098 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, SXM RADIO


Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and efficiency with the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. This meticulously crafted sedan offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced features, and a sleek design that stands out on the road.


Key features include a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering smooth and responsive power, a 6-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving, and impressive fuel economy, making every drive more economical.


The interior boasts a spacious cabin with high-quality materials and an ergonomic design, front heated seats for added comfort during colder months, and a premium sound system to enjoy your favorite tunes.


Advanced technology includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and a backup camera to enhance your parking and reversing experience.


Safety is a priority with advanced features such as ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring for additional safety, and lane departure warning to keep you on track.


The exterior is elegantly designed with an aerodynamic shape, modern and stylish look, eye-catching alloy wheels, and bright LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility and style.


Experience the reliability, style, and innovation of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD. Whether you're commuting daily or embarking on a weekend getaway, this sedan offers everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. Visit us today for a test drive and see why the Elantra GLS is the perfect choice for you.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Red Interior NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Red Interior NO ACCIDENTS!! 35,153 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW i3 NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 BMW i3 NO ACCIDENTS!! 98,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred ONE OWNER!! 53,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra