Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

64,270 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5475479
  • Stock #: AH9120
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6HU185060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9120
  • Mileage 64,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!

The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 64,270 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Ultimate. Elantra Ultimate offers an ingenious suite of features that come in handy every time you drive. It has HID headlights with adaptive cornering system, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning system with lane keeping assistance, an 8 inch touchscreen with integrated navigation system, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and power tilt-and-slide sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2010 Jeep Commander ...
 104,012 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte SX - ...
 37,498 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Elec...
 94,950 KM
$14,391 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory