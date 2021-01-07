PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

53 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Blind Spot

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Streaming Audio

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Rear Collision Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season

Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's front seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged GDI Engine

Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free ...

Transmission: 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters

Wheels: 18" x 7.5"J Aluminum-Alloy