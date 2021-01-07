Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

82,065 KM

Details Description Features

$27,099

+ tax & licensing
Limited SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $183 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

82,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6600746
  • Stock #: MF312820A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU365745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue (Dark)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $27912 - Our Price is just $27099!

Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 82,065 kms. It's blue (dark) in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra's trim level is Limited SE. Elantra Limited SE serves everything that you deserve: looks, comfort, convenience and state-of-the-art technology. It includes all the features from the GLS plus it has a chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome window belt molding, LED brake lights, driver's integrated memory system, 8-way power driver's seat, deluxe sliding front center armrest, leather seating surfaces, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink, a 4.2-in color instrument panel display, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, Infinity audio system with 8 speakers and external amplifier, and rear parking assistance sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33207 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Detection

