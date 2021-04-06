$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 6 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6866346

6866346 Stock #: AH9213

AH9213 VIN: KMHD84LF1HU111691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,664 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

