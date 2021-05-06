Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

118,095 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

118,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7135246
  • Stock #: ME172703A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4HU241321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue (Dark)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 118,095 kms. It's blue (dark) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Limited. Elantra Limited serves everything that you deserve: looks, comfort, convenience and state-of-the-art technology. It includes all the features from the GLS plus it has a chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome window belt molding, LED brake lights, driver's integrated memory system, 8-way power driver's seat, deluxe sliding front center armrest, leather seating surfaces, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with HomeLink, a 4.2-in color instrument panel display, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, Infinity audio system with 8 speakers and external amplifier, and rear parking assistance sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 17" x 7.0"J Aluminum-Alloy
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/8 speakers
Appearance: analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

