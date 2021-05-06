$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue (Dark)

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,095 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Seating Surfaces 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Wheels: 17" x 7.0"J Aluminum-Alloy AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/8 speakers Appearance: analog

