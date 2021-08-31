$13,998 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7647856

7647856 Stock #: NE013201A

NE013201A VIN: 5NPD74LF4HH107832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Front Bucket Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Wheels: 15" x 6.0"J Steel Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers

