$24,999
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $169 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8317758
- Stock #: AH9315
- VIN: KMHD04LB8HU315554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 53,762 kms. It's black noir pearl in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. Experience the perks of comfort and efficiency with an added dose of sportiness in the Elantra Sport. This vehicle has all the standard features with other options included such as a power sunroof, heated mirrors with turn signals, 7 inch audio display mated to 6 speakers, Android Auto,, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel and front bucket seats, leather upholstery, front and rear armrests, blind spot sensor, rear collision warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30634 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Wheels: 18" x 7.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Leather Seating Surfaces w/Red Stitching
Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats
Cargo: trunk
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1