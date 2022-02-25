$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $115 B/W
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
153,243KM
Used
- Stock #: AH9328
- VIN: 5NPD74LF9HH072916
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17509 - Our Price is just $16999!
The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 153,243 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20830 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Wheels: 15" x 6.0"J Steel
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
