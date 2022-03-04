$18,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8574383

8574383 Stock #: AH9344

AH9344 VIN: KMHD04LB6HU291948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Galactic Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,685 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Wheels: 18" x 7.5"J Aluminum-Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear High-Intensity Discharge Headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Leather Seating Surfaces w/Red Stitching Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats Appearance: analog

