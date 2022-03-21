2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$16,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 1 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8943763

8943763 Stock #: PE400466A

PE400466A VIN: KMHD84LF5HU375920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,143 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Seating Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers

