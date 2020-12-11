Menu
2017 Hyundai IONIQ

53,249 KM

$41,849

+ tax & licensing
$41,849

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai IONIQ

2017 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Limited - Heated Seats - $282 B/W

2017 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Limited - Heated Seats - $282 B/W

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$41,849

+ taxes & licensing

53,249KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK122042A
  • Mileage 53,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $43104 - Our Price is just $41849!

With a low center of gravity and excellent power delivery, the Ioniq Electric offers a rewarding driving experience. This 2017 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Never fill up again in the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. This plug in full electric vehicle includes all the options usually seen fitted on standard gas powered cars, while including the excellent performance and efficiency of an electric vehicle. With an outstanding range the city is yours for the taking, for less than a penny's worth when compared to traditional gas powered vehicles.This hatchback has 53,249 kms. It's ceramic metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric ZEV 118hp engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our IONIQ Electric's trim level is Limited. This full electric Ioniq hatchback is simply full of surprises, and that's without mentioning the capable battery pack that has a range large enough for a whole day of activities. The SE Cold Climate Pkg trim also comes standard with stylish aluminum wheels, heated mirrors with turn indicators, power sunroof with sunshade, 8 speaker premium sound system with smart phone compatibility, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, heated front power bucket seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, push button start, Blue Link selective internet access, automatic air, distance pacing cruise control, garage door transmitter, back up camera, blind spot sensor, forward and rear collision warning, lane change assist, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $281.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $51281 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
Collision Warning
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium System w/Nav

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

