2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L SE AWD - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
192,540KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLB9HG428350
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1818A
- Mileage 192,540 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 192,540 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L SE AWD. If you want to end your weekend adventures happily, start it with Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE. Equipped with all the features found on the Premium, this model is also equipped with an All-Wheel Drive system, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking assist sensors, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe