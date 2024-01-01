$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Ultimate ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Ultimate ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Ultimate Comfort and Versatility in the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL!
Get behind the wheel of the Santa Fe XL and discover a spacious and luxurious interior designed to accommodate your every need. With seating for up to seven passengers, you can bring the whole family along for the ride without sacrificing comfort or style.
Featuring advanced safety technology like Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assist, the Santa Fe XL ensures peace of mind on every journey. Plus, with available All-Wheel Drive, you'll have confidence in any road condition.
Take advantage of generous cargo space and versatile seating configurations, perfect for hauling groceries, sports gear, or luggage for your next adventure. And with an available panoramic sunroof, everyone can enjoy breathtaking views of the sky above.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294