2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium NO ACCIDENTS!!
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium NO ACCIDENTS!!
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 147,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure in style and comfort with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium. Designed to accommodate your family's needs while delivering exceptional performance and safety, the Santa Fe XL Premium redefines the SUV experience.
Spacious and Versatile Interior: With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the Santa Fe XL Premium offers versatility for any journey. Enjoy premium comfort with available leather seating surfaces and adjustable second-row captain's chairs, ensuring everyone travels in luxury.
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a robust 3.3-liter V6 engine, the Santa Fe XL Premium delivers powerful performance for confident highway merging and towing capability. Its smooth ride and responsive handling make every drive a pleasure, whether navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
Advanced Safety Features: Safety is paramount in the Santa Fe XL Premium, with a suite of advanced safety features designed to provide peace of mind on the road. From Blind Spot Detection to Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, the Santa Fe XL Premium helps you stay aware of your surroundings and avoid potential hazards.
Tech-Forward Features: Stay connected and entertained on your journey with the Santa Fe XL Premium's array of tech-forward features. With available touchscreen navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a premium audio system, every drive becomes an opportunity for enjoyment and discovery.
Exceptional Value: Experience luxury and capability without compromise with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium. With its combination of spaciousness, performance, and advanced features, the Santa Fe XL Premium offers exceptional value for discerning drivers and families alike.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
