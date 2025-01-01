$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,397 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort, designed to elevate your driving experience. With its athletic stance, bold grille, and sleek lines, the Santa Fe Sport SE commands attention wherever you go. Inside, youll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium touches, offering plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available SiriusXM satellite radio keep you connected and entertained on the road.
Built to perform, the 2017 Santa Fe Sport SE features a powerful 2.4-liter engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive towing capabilities, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With standard safety features like rearview camera, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, the Santa Fe Sport SE ensures you can drive with confidence. Combining style, performance, and practicality, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is ready to take you wherever the road leads.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294