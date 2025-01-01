Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,397 KM

Watch This Vehicle
Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,397KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB3HG432247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,397 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TOUCHSCREEN


The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort, designed to elevate your driving experience. With its athletic stance, bold grille, and sleek lines, the Santa Fe Sport SE commands attention wherever you go. Inside, youll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium touches, offering plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available SiriusXM satellite radio keep you connected and entertained on the road.


Built to perform, the 2017 Santa Fe Sport SE features a powerful 2.4-liter engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive towing capabilities, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With standard safety features like rearview camera, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, the Santa Fe Sport SE ensures you can drive with confidence. Combining style, performance, and practicality, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is ready to take you wherever the road leads.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe