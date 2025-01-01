Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,247 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Sport 2.0T Ultimate

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

12283077

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,247KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9HG459900

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,247 KM

Sale price subject to fees and taxes

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe