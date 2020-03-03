2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
+ taxes & licensing
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SMART POWER LIFTGATE, BLIND SPOT DETECTION
With a 7-passenger capacity and rear fold flat seating, this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is ready to take on all of your daily adventures. The heated leather seating, three-zone air controls and heated steering wheel ensures your comfort all year round while the navigation system keeps you on track and Bluetooth allows you to be safely connected. Other great features include a smart power lift gate, blind spot detection, rear parking distance sensors, fog lights, push button start, a panoramic sunroof, android auto, apple carplay, an 8.0" touchscreen and shiftronic manual mode! Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
