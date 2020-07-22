Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

68,789 KM

$28,599

+ tax & licensing
$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $193 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $193 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

68,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5626818
  • Stock #: LF256292A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB8HG465208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $29457 - Our Price is just $28599!

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 68,789 kms. It's twilight black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L FWD. Go ahead and make a to-do list for your family or friends, the Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD was built to accomplish your ambitious plans. As the entry point to the Santa Fe Sport lineup, the 2.4L has an impressive list of standard features that include aluminum alloy wheels, heated front seats, 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats, air conditioning with manual climate control, power windows, power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, trailer pre-wiring, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry with alarm, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system with 5-in touchscreen and rear view camera, Bluetooth, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35045 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Axle Ratio 3.510
Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

