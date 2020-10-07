Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,288 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium - Bluetooth - $176 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium - Bluetooth - $176 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6065565
  Stock #: AH9172
  VIN: KM8SNDHF9HU181223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!

Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe XL the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 59,288 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Premium. Santa Fe XL Premium dares you to answer the call of adventure. Filled with features found on the FWD like a Bluetooth hands-free phone system and heated front seats, the Premium trim adds all-wheel drive, a 12 way power adjustable driver seat, heated second-row seats, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist and dual-zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31858 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
3.041 Axle Ratio
Exterior parking camera rear
18" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
CD-MP3 decoder
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System
Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials
Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

