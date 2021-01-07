Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,983

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD - $175 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD - $175 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$25,983

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6600755
  • Stock #: AH9202
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3HG483165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $26762 - Our Price is just $25983!

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 51,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31839 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Axle Ratio 3.648
Exterior parking camera rear
12 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2018 Genesis G80 5.0...
 16,529 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 226,358 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Larami...
 31,826 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory