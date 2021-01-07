2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Axle Ratio 3.648 Exterior parking camera rear 12 Speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation

