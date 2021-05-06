2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7123582

7123582 Stock #: MK125211A

MK125211A VIN: KM8SNDHF1HU199120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,556 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Touch Screen Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 3.041 Axle Ratio Exterior parking camera rear 12 Speakers High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.