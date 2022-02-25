$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,242KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8416932
- Stock #: AH9327
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA9HG402032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 69,242 kms. It's frost white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Axle Ratio 3.510
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
12 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1