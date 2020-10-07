2017 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Touch Screen rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System Exterior parking camera rear 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

