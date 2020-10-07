Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

140,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6032508
  • Stock #: AH9169A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH479637

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9169A
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2017 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 140,000 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and sporty aluminum alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Exterior parking camera rear
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

