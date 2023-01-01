Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

123,173 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Premium NO ACCIDENTS & UPGRADED 19" WHEELS

Premium NO ACCIDENTS & UPGRADED 19" WHEELS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

123,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401717
  • Stock #: AH9532
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40HU281960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,173 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL



Introducing the 2017 Tucson Premium All-Wheel Drive the pinnacle of versatility, style, and performance, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! This exceptional SUV is your ticket to adventure, with its advanced AWD system ensuring you conquer any road, in any season, with confidence. The 2017 Tucson Premium boasts a sleek design that turns heads wherever it goes, and its spacious interior is crafted for comfort and convenience. Packed with cutting-edge features, it offers a seamless driving experience that blends power and efficiency flawlessly. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your driving game. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and make the 2017 Tucson Premium All-Wheel Drive yours. Adventure awaits!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

