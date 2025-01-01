$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, BLUETOOTH
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the perfect blend of sophistication and versatility with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE. This sleek and dynamic SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.
Key Features:
Efficient Performance: The Tucson SE is powered by a responsive engine that effortlessly balances power and fuel efficiency. Enjoy a smooth ride with excellent handling, making every journey a joy.
Modern Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Tucson's contemporary and aerodynamic design. From the signature hexagonal grille to the sculpted body lines, this SUV exudes confidence and style.
Spacious Interior: Step into a world of comfort and convenience. The Tucson SE boasts a thoughtfully designed interior with ample space for both passengers and cargo. Premium materials and intuitive controls create an inviting atmosphere for every drive.
Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Tucson's advanced technology features. The touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation options keep you in control and in tune with your surroundings.
Safety First: Hyundai prioritizes your safety with a suite of advanced safety features. From the robust frame to advanced driver-assistance systems, the Tucson SE provides peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Adventure Ready: Whether you're heading to the office or off the beaten path, the Tucson SE is equipped for adventure. With available All-Wheel Drive and a versatile cargo area, this SUV adapts to your lifestyle with ease.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
1-800-684-2294