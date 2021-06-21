2017 Hyundai Tucson

$22,487 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7498983

7498983 Stock #: NT048595A

NT048595A VIN: KM8J3CA48HU466922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,641 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Rear View Camera Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Blind Spot Detection Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels 3.510 Axle Ratio 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3

