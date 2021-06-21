Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

47,641 KM

Details Description Features

$22,487

+ tax & licensing
2.0L Premium AWD - Bluetooth - $152 B/W

Location

47,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7498983
  • Stock #: NT048595A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48HU466922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection !

Compare at $23162 - Our Price is just $22487!

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 47,641 kms. It's winter white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Premium AWD. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $27555 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
3.510 Axle Ratio
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3

