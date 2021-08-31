Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

64,013 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,013KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7750260
  • Stock #: NT034093A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44HU434405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 64,013 kms. It's coliseum gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. This Hyundai Tucson Luxury is one of the smartest compact SUV's on the road. Features include an 8 inch touch screen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Infinity premium audio, Bluetooth, and a smart power tailgate. It also comes with a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear leather seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, CleanAir ionizer, auto defogger, bluetooth, a backup camera, and auto projection headlights. Safety technology includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Heated rear seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
8 speakers
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
3.510 Axle Ratio
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

