2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

$30,998 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472009

8472009 Stock #: AH9333

AH9333 VIN: KM8J3CA24HU502197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,962 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.579 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.