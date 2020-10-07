Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

PRESTIGE

2017 Jaguar XE

PRESTIGE

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5891853
  • Stock #: A2690
  • VIN: SAJAK4BN6HCP10868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

