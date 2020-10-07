2017 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm voltmeter rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Safetytec Group Quick Order Package 26J Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Park-Sense rear park assist system Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Cold Weather Group 3.734 Axle Ratio GPS Antenna Input Comfort & Convenience Group Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth SiriusXM Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic 8.4" touch screen display Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.