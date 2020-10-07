Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

54,219 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $169 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

54,219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6125259
  • Stock #: LT274488AA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS2HD215352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LT274488AA
  • Mileage 54,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!

As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 54,219 kms. It's billet silver metallic clearcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines the 2017 Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS2HD215352.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30632 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Normal Duty Suspension
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Safetytec Group
Quick Order Package 26J
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Cold Weather Group
3.734 Axle Ratio
GPS Antenna Input
Comfort & Convenience Group
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
SiriusXM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic
8.4" touch screen display
Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details
Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE

