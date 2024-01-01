$23,960+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport - Heated Seats - $111.35 /Wk
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport - Heated Seats - $111.35 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
Sale
$23,960
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJCAB6HT693918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1840B
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $3018 from its regular price of $26978. As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2017 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 55,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is Sport. The 2017 Jeep Compass Sport keeps you informed and entertained for the drive with an AM/FM radio and four speakers. This entry level model also includes cruise control, manual tilt steering wheel, touring suspension, fog lamps, an engine block heater, chrome trim and four-way driver and front passenger seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Sport Appearance Plus.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJCAB6HT693918.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.35 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Sport Appearance Plus
2017 Jeep Compass