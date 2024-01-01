$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,454KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFDJ5HC727333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Ruby Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2163A
- Mileage 85,454 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 85,454 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is SRT. This Grand Cherokee SRT is the performance SUV of your dreams. On top of incredible performance, it comes with Nappa leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, a distinct appearance package with 20-inch polished wheels, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, four-wheel drive, performance-tuned steering and suspension, Brembo high-performance brakes, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear Entertainment, 20-inch Forged Carbon Black Wheels, Signature Leather-wrapped Interior Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFDJ5HC727333.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 85,454 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is SRT. This Grand Cherokee SRT is the performance SUV of your dreams. On top of incredible performance, it comes with Nappa leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, a distinct appearance package with 20-inch polished wheels, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, four-wheel drive, performance-tuned steering and suspension, Brembo high-performance brakes, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear Entertainment, 20-inch Forged Carbon Black Wheels, Signature Leather-wrapped Interior Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFDJ5HC727333.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
rear entertainment
Signature Leather-Wrapped Interior Package
20-inch Forged Carbon Black Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio - $120.17 /Wk 33,387 KM $32,960 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Odyssey Black Edition - Cooled Seats - $193.08 /Wk 45,115 KM $52,960 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport - Aluminum Wheels - Power Liftgate - $137.49 /Wk 42,383 KM $37,712 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee