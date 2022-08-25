Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

94,577 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,577KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9002017
  • Stock #: 23UADA08810
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL708810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23UADA08810
  • Mileage 94,577 KM

Vehicle Features

SPORT
BRIGHT WHITE
PDI
Freight
Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
Holdback
V6 3.6L (ERB) - Gas (W/23B 23S 23W 23Q)
6 Speed Manual (deh) - Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 14,925 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 158,759 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 59,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory