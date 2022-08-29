$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - Bluetooth
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
77,232KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017761
- Stock #: AB1553AA
- VIN: 1C4AJWBGXHL525379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 77,232 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
According to Car and Driver, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle in the ever-expanding family that most resembles the rugged no-frills, go-anywhere, do anything ethos of the original. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 77,232 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this https://www.jeep.ca/en/windowsticker/1C4AJWBGXHL525379.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
