Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

37,321 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

SX - Sunroof - Navigation - Leather Seats - $115 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

SX - Sunroof - Navigation - Leather Seats - $115 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5459180
  • Stock #: AH9100A
  • VIN: 3KPFN4A87HE122378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9100A
  • Mileage 37,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!

Compare at $17508 - Our Price is just $16998!

From its sleek and sporty design to its advanced features, the 2017 Forte is everything you're looking for and more. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This low mileage sedan has just 37,321 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Forte's trim level is SX. This Forte SX is packed with luxurious features you might be surprised to find in an affordable compact. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, cooled front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, a rear spoiler, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20829 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2016 Ford Focus Elec...
 94,950 KM
$14,391 + tax & lic
2015 BMW i3 with Ran...
 72,625 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 44,820 KM
$24,647 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory