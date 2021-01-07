2017 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM

