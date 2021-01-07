Menu
$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

EX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $95 B/W

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

76,504KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6439303
  Stock #: MT392057B
  VIN: 3KPFL4A84HE135322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MT392057B
  • Mileage 76,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

From its sleek and sporty design to its advanced features, the 2017 Forte is everything you're looking for and more. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 76,504 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Forte's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Forte EX and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17154 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

