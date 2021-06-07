Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

53,409 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $95 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $95 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,409KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7262870
  • Stock #: NT035806A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A79HE035787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silky Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

The 2017 Kia Forte is more handsome and finely detailed than ever before. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 53,409 kms. It's silky silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Forte's trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX has an outstanding value. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a trip computer, tilt and telescoping steering column, steering wheel audio control, power windows, power doors, power mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17154 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM
15" Steel Wheels w/Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 91,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA El...
 31,716 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 69,363 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory