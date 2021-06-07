2017 Kia Forte

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7262870

7262870 Stock #: NT035806A

NT035806A VIN: 3KPFL4A79HE035787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silky Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,409 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM 15" Steel Wheels w/Cover

