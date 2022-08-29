$26,998+ tax & licensing
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
SX - Sunroof - Navigation - $182 B/W
88,368KM
Used
- Stock #: PT086071A
- VIN: KNDPRCA66H7160508
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27808 - Our Price is just $26998!
Sportage challenges preconceived notions of a compact crossover, seating up to five people in remarkably spacious and comfortable accommodations. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 88,368 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds extra performance and luxury to this versatile crossover. This Kia Sportage comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a Harman Kardon premium audio, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33083 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.32 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Bluetooth
8 speakers
WIRELESS CHARGING
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
harman/kardon® Speakers
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
