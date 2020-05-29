Menu
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury - $247 B/W

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury - $247 B/W

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

  57,710KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5173172
  • Stock #: BA4320
  • VIN: SALCT2BGXHH674320
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!

This Land Rover Discovery Sport offers style, comfort, and utility combined with the ability to traverse snow-choked roads or muddy trails with ease. This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This coupe has 57,710 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Discovery Sport's trim level is HSE Luxury. This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury is the ultimate mid-size luxury SUV. It comes with navigation, Meridian 11-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $247.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details.

Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

