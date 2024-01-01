Menu
HEATED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BACK UP CAMERA

Discover luxury and performance in this 2017 Lexus NX 200t Base. This compact SUV combines striking design with advanced technology and top-notch comfort, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Performance: Under the hood, youll find a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 235 horsepower, paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. Enjoy responsive handling and a comfortable ride, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.

Interior: Step inside to a refined cabin featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating for five, with power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ample legroom. The rear seats fold flat to expand cargo space, adding to the vehicles versatility.

Technology: Stay connected with the Lexus Enform infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system. The user-friendly interface ensures easy access to navigation, media, and vehicle settings, keeping you entertained and informed on the go.

Safety: Safety is paramount in the NX 200t, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Lexus Safety System+. This system includes pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Additionally, the rearview camera and parking sensors make parking and maneuvering a breeze.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Lexus NX 200t

84,487 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

NO ACCIDENTS!!

2017 Lexus NX 200t

NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ3H2119566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9691
  • Mileage 84,487 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BACK UP CAMERA


Discover luxury and performance in this 2017 Lexus NX 200t Base. This compact SUV combines striking design with advanced technology and top-notch comfort, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.


Performance: Under the hood, you'll find a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 235 horsepower, paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. Enjoy responsive handling and a comfortable ride, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.


Interior: Step inside to a refined cabin featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating for five, with power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ample legroom. The rear seats fold flat to expand cargo space, adding to the vehicle's versatility.


Technology: Stay connected with the Lexus Enform infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system. The user-friendly interface ensures easy access to navigation, media, and vehicle settings, keeping you entertained and informed on the go.


Safety: Safety is paramount in the NX 200t, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Lexus Safety System+. This system includes pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Additionally, the rearview camera and parking sensors make parking and maneuvering a breeze.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Lexus NX 200t