$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
Base - Low Mileage
2017 Lexus NX 200t
Base - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Introducing this 2017 Lexus NX, a showcase of luxury, performance, and design. This 2017 Lexus NX 200t is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, the 2017 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This low mileage SUV has just 79,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NX 200t's trim level is Base. This Lexus NX crossover comes with impressive features to complement its bold presence. Features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, power mirrors with integrated turn signals, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Lexus Display Audio with Bluetooth and a USB port, LED headlights and taillights, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161