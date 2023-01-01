$23,999+ tax & licensing
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2017 Mazda CX-3
2017 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $178 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
98,948KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9503104
- Stock #: PT181735A
- VIN: JM1DKDC70H0163187
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT181735A
- Mileage 98,948 KM
Compare at $24719 - Our Price is just $23999!
According to Edmunds.com, the Mazda CX-3 reprises its role as the spunky, fun alternative in the subcompact crossover segment. This 2017 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
From city streets to rural roadways, the 2017 Mazda CX-3 takes you where you want to go. An edgy design speaks to the innovative engineering of Mazda while modern technology enhances the driving experience. As a compact crossover, this model is easy to drive while providing exceptional performance, superior safety and a fun-to-drive driving experience.This SUV has 98,948 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Premium comfort is the focus of this Mazda CX-3 GS with heated front seats to keep you warm in winter. Heated door mirrors clear off ice for improved visibility and come with turn signal indicators. Also standard on this trim are features you're sure to appreciate like rain-sensing front wipers, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth, and illuminated entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $32377 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.325 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
16" Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery
Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability
Hybrid traction battery type: none
