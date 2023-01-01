2017 Mazda CX-3

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 9 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

9503104 Stock #: PT181735A

PT181735A VIN: JM1DKDC70H0163187

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,948 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.325 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers 16" Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Exterior parking camera rear Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability Hybrid traction battery type: none

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

