Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

64,000 KM

Details Description

$15,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8009205
  • Stock #: BI1396
  • VIN: JM1BN1U76H1131396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, sporty 2017 Mazda3 Sport GX comes with Manual Transmission, back-up camera, power windows, bluetooth connectivity and fabric seats. It has never been into any accident and will go thru a complete safety inspection by our trained technicians. Price subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2014 RAM RAM 1500 QU...
 200,535 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-250 S/D ...
 206,665 KM
$21,498 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 18,234 KM
$26,497 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory