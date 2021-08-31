2017 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
+ taxes & licensing
This one owner, sporty 2017 Mazda3 Sport GX comes with Manual Transmission, back-up camera, power windows, bluetooth connectivity and fabric seats. It has never been into any accident and will go thru a complete safety inspection by our trained technicians. Price subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1