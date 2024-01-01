Menu
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

28,413 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

12023266

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM72H0105660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,413 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER SEATS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, ANTI-STARTER

The 2017 Mazda MX-5 GT Convertible is a stylish and dynamic roadster that embodies Mazda's commitment to delivering driving enjoyment. With its sleek, low-slung design, the MX-5 features smooth, flowing lines that accentuate its sporty nature. The exterior boasts a bold front grille, sharp LED headlights, and a compact convertible top that seamlessly folds back to offer an open-air driving experience. Under the hood, the car is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, ensuring responsive handling and an engaging drive. The cars lightweight construction and rear-wheel-drive layout provide an agile and balanced ride, making it a true joy on twisty roads and winding curves.

Inside, the 2017 MX-5 GT offers a driver-focused cockpit with high-quality materials and intuitive technology. The seats are sporty yet comfortable, with leather upholstery and a supportive design that enhances the driving experience. The interior is minimalist, with an emphasis on ergonomics, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera ensure peace of mind during spirited drives. With its blend of practicality, performance, and fun, the 2017 Mazda MX-5 GT Convertible stands out as an affordable yet thrilling roadster for those who appreciate the art of driving.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5