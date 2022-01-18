2017 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 2 , 0 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141347

8141347 Stock #: AB4540

AB4540 VIN: WDDSJ4EB5HN474540

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB4540

Mileage 562,011 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.