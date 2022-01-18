$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 MERCEDES BENZ CLA
250 FWD - Leather Seats
562,011KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8141347
- Stock #: AB4540
- VIN: WDDSJ4EB5HN474540
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class has a lot to like: distinctive styling, an engaging driving experience and an ample number of well-executed safety features, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Mercedes Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Modern technology enhances the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in so many ways. With a more than average number of safety features and top of the line entertainment, this model is designed to enhance the driving experience from start to finish. Ample cargo space provides versatility to todays drivers. This sedan has 562,011 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CLA's trim level is 250 FWD. A beautiful compact swooping sedan with an amazing style and excellent performance. This CLA 250 comes well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated front bucket seats, leather and metal look multi-functional steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, push button start, full cloth headliner, Artico leather upholstered seats, forward collision alert, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Collision Warning
